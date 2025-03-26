Emergency move for father

Goal:
USD $3,400
Raised:
USD $100
My father had a stroke just over a week, ago he lives in New York, we live in ohio, we need money for a deposit for an apartment here in ohio, also need to get all of his equipment moved here and will need to get a truck. He is developing memory issues and has clotting in his leg that if not treated soon may lead to amputation of his foot. We live about 10 hours away and I cannot help from here without moving him.
