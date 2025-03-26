Hope4Cancer fund

I have been diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, a rare form of cancer, and after much research and personal reflection, I believe that integrative oncology is the best path for my healing. This approach not only targets the cancer but also strengthens the immune system and supports overall well-being—something especially important for me as I have battled immune system issues and endured a grueling seven-year fight with Lyme disease. Hope4Cancer is a world leader in integrative oncology, offering the comprehensive care I need to give my body the best chance at fighting this disease.

I am fully committed to my healing journey and I am investing thousands of my own dollars into my medical treatment. However, the costs are overwhelming, and there are expenses that Samaritan Ministries isn't able to cover. That's why I'm reaching out for support. I deeply appreciate your prayers, support, and any financial contributions that can help me access this treatment. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!




































