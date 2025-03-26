Summer Service in Lithuania

Hello Friends!

I am a recent college graduate from College of the Ozarks in Branson MO. I spent 3 years serving as a Resident Assistant in the sophomore women’s dorm, and found a passion for working with young adults and being able to share in their lives, fostering community, and sharing the love of Christ above all else. Throughout my time at CofO I had the opportunity to make many connections with professors and students from around the world, sharing in our love for Christ and a call to share His love with all. These connections have led to an incredible opportunity to serve a month long position as a Resident Director for a Christian college in Klaipeda, Lithuania this summer! I will be working with a Residence Life team to create a living environment that is safe, welcoming, and fun for all students attending the Summer Language Institute. This intensive program is for students looking to better their English, creating incredible opportunities for conversation and every engagement to guide students towards Christ. The Lord has orchestrated my life and softened my heart to trust His will over my own and step into this position excited to share the Gospel and Christ’s love with many international students this summer. With taking this position I have felt such a peace that He will provide the necessary funds and support needed to embark on this opportunity. Please know that any funds given will go towards supporting my airfare, meals and activities/supplies for students throughout my time in Klaipeda! A portion of all funds raised will be given back to GiveSendGo in order to support their mission and help other believers in their call to spread the Gospel!

Thank you for considering supporting me in this endeavor, I covet your prayers above all else as I step into this ministry.