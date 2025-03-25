2025 GUATEMALA MISSION TRIP

Join Us in Our Guatemala Mission Trip!

This summer, our team of 25-30 people from Beecher City and Carthage, Illinois, will travel to Guatemala (June 14-21) to partner with Casas Por Cristo and build a home for a family in need. This mission is about more than just construction—it's about sharing God’s love through service and showing the unconditional Agape love of Christ.

We are relying on God's strength and the support of our community to make this possible. Your donation will help cover travel, accommodations, and materials for the build, allowing us to make a meaningful impact.

No donation is too small—every contribution helps us get closer to our goal. If you feel called to support, you can donate here or mail a check to Beecher City Church of Christ (memo: Guatemala Mission Trip).

Thank you for being part of this life-changing mission!

Blessings,

Matthew Kline



