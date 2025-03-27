Supporting Ramona in memory of Pete Andrianakos

On March 18, 2025, Ramona Adkins life as she knew it was turned upside down… Her son Pete passed away unexpectedly. His passing has left a void, for his 84-year-old mother, Ramona. Pete lived with Ramona and played a role in supporting her, assisting with and helping with daily needs such as grocery shopping and meal preparation.

Now in her elderly years, Ramona faces not only the deep sorrow of losing her son but also the challenges of daily tasks. At this time in Ramona’s life after losing Pete, her family wants to be able to honor Ramona by ensuring her health and happiness. We know Pete would also want to see his mother well cared for in his absence.

In addition to her personal care needs, Ramona’s home is in a state of disrepair and requires costly fixes to remain livable. Even though the family is doing all they can there are still so many necessary repairs placing an additional burden on Ramona and her family. From grave structural concerns to basic safety updates, ensuring that she can remain in her home with dignity and security is both a priority and an added expense.

Ramona’s family is providing as much support as possible, but finances are tight. As her health needs increase, the family recognizes that additional help such as in-home assistance or other dignity-affirming services may be necessary. With humility and faith, we are asking those who knew Pete, in lieu of flowers for the family, or anyone moved by this family’s needs to support Ramona to prayerfully consider contributing toward Ramona’s care.

Ramon and the family at this time of loss, would be able to start to find peace in knowing this burden has been lifted from Ramona’s shoulders. May God bless you for any support you are able to give, whether through donation, prayer, or sharing this message.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Ramona Adkins and family



