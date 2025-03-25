Support for Patricia Koluch

What can I say about Patricia? Patricia is a Grassroots Conservative Christian who jumps in and helps anyone in need. She is a loving wife and mother, who recently lost her brother to cancer and raises her grandchildren who depend on her. She is as also a true friend, dedicated and a hard worker. Recently Patricia was diagnosed with breast cancer and it has metastasized. She has been very sick with this and has not been able to continue working right now. This has caused a financial stress on her. Those who know her, know that she is always the person giving of herself and does not like asking for help. That is why her friends are doing this for her and asking for help. Anything that you can give to help, would greatly be appreciated.