Help Support Sierra Serve in Canada

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $250
Hi! My name is Sierra Moore and I’m fundraising to go on my first out-of-country mission trip! Our mission group will be volunteering for a week to help a small church in Canada reach out to those in the area and do any labor work they may need! All funds will go to helping pay for transportation and food for the week.
We're proud of you for commiting to work that helps in the world!
