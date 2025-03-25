Support for school fees and hardship relief

Hello everyone and thank you for coming to this page. I am launching an appeal on behalf of a needy Gambian family living in Brusubi, West Coast Region, The Gambia, West Africa. The mother is unemployed and the father has no regular job for the past 2 years. So, he has been relying mainly on one-off assignments. Such assignments are not regular, and the payment is not enough to support the family comprising the father, the mother and three children. The family is struggling to survive. So, they have not been able to pay the children’s school fees since the beginning of this academic year. The children get good grades at school. However, they no longer go to school because their school fees have not been paid.

I am counting on your generosity and solidarity to help the family out of this dire situation. Your donation will make a huge difference for the family. Any amount of financial support would be very much appreciated.

Thank you very much for your support.



