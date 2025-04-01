Kevin Thatcher medical

Our son Kevin has not been feeling well for a good portion of last year. Kevin has not been able to work since August 2024. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Kevin got much worse and this necessitated his first of a few trips to the hospital ER. What Kevin had thought to be stomach/gut issues turned out to be an acute liver failure issue. This in turn resulted in end of life liver failure which necessitated the need for a liver transplant. Kevin has been in and out of the hospital 6 times so far, along with multiple doctor appointments and testing. This last time, he was admitted into the hospital in very serious condition with the need to be built up and await liver transplant. We thank God that Kevin received a second liver offer that was approved by doctors to be a viable option for him. Kevin successfully had this liver transplant Friday, the 28th of March. (The first liver offer was deemed to not be a viable option for Kevin). While this has all unfolded, financial issues have risen and grown. Jamie, Kevin's wife, has not been able to be at work much due to all going on with Kevin and his medical needs; and she is currently caring for Kevin. Without working, she will have to pay the insurance premium minus a pay check and out of pocket. Along with this, Jamie's vehicle has a blown engine and is now off the road. Upon investigating the vehicle, the cost of a replacement engine is not a viable option. In addition to these items, there are also some basic day-to-day expenses and their getting further and further behind on their home loan. As Kevin and Jamie's family, we are all doing what we can to participate financially in helping with these issues and expenses; but what we can do falls short of their need. With this in mind, we are setting up this emergency fund to help them stay afloat during this difficult and challenging time they are facing. We love Kevin and Jamie and want to see them through these challenges. Many of you know them, as well, and they have touched your lives along the way in life. Any help will be a tremendous blessing and greatly appreciated!