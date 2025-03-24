Supporting Revolution Handmade stolen goods

Local Iowa Park Artist and Hand maker Revolution Handmade has fallen victim to theft of a high dollar item on display at Magpie Collective Wichita Falls. Our Pay the Date Raffle basket will fund the cost of the item lost and ensure our local artist can continue her great works! Add an additional donation for an extra entry.

Easter basket raffle includes: giftcards and gift certifcates to local small businesses, hand made goods, hand woven Basket, carrot cake bars, sugar cookies, local goats milk soap, 2 dozen farm fresh eggs, and more.