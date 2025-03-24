Help the Holzworth family

As some of you know my wife was involved in an accident at work, she fell from the top of a 12ft fuel tank and was life flighted to the ER, she is home now but it's going to be a while before she can get back to work and as many of you know workman's comp hardly helps at all on top of having to take time off of work to take her to her physical therapy and doctor appointments our finances are already taking a hard hit, any help you can provide is greatly appreciated.

Thank you