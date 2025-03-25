Help Bless The Morris Family

We are setting this account up to bless the Morris family. My daughter Lauren found out two months before her due date (Nov 2022) that her baby was going to be born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). After she was born, they discovered she had a right aortic arch which is rare but extremely rare to have with HLHS. After a long hospital stay, they were able to go home after 4 months. We prayed that her heart would heal enough for the other two surgeries needed and she would not need a transplant.



In Spring 2024 doctors thought they were going to be able to do the surgery. But after an echo taken during the summer, it revealed that the tricuspid valve was leaking too much and the second surgery was no longer an option. They gave Lauren and Tanner 3 options with one being to come to the hospital to wait on a heart for a transplant. After a couple of months, Lauren and her baby moved into the hospital. Lauren would also stay at Ronald McDonald House. RMH only allows the parents, sibling and if there is another person that is a caregiver. As wonderful as it is to be close to the hospital, not having your own space to cook or have family and friends over becomes very isolating. It has now been 193 days. Lauren has also recently been diagnosed with PPPD, which causes severe vertigo. She has been unable to drive and has had to rely on family and friends to take her places and mainly ordered meals from door dash.

Tanner has continued to work and care for their oldest daughter. They have tried to keep her schedule consistent with her school and activities. With home being two hours away from Children's Hospital, Lauren not being able to drive and children not being allowed in rooms from September to April, this has been very stressful on their family.

But God always goes before us and He had an apartment available for them. It is so close that Lauren does not have to drive on any major roads. It is through a ministry called Red Mountain Grace. The ministry helps families by giving them discounted apartments and they can have visitors! It is like they can have a home away from home. After the transplant, they will be required to stay near the hospital for several months so they will be at this apartment for a while. In the past, some people gave food gift cards because that was the main thing they needed. Because of the added expense of the apartment, we are starting this account so that the money can help them with all of their bills. I spoke with Red Mountain Grace and if anyone would like to pay a month's rent, we can send you a link. (The rent is $20/day) But no gift is too small, it all helps so much. We are so thankful for your continued prayers for our family. We will leave this account open until they go home. We trust in God's plan and His timing.

