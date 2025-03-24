Olson Medical

Raised:

 USD $1,850

Campaign created by Frederick Olson

Olson Medical


Please help us ! We are absolutely distraught and devastated that our dear Akiko. my wife, and the Mom of 20 year old Forrester has been determined by her doctors to be near the end of life and we have big medical expenses, living expenses and funeral expenses mounting all at a time when we are less able to work because of caretaking for her. She has advanced stage 4 Esophageal cancer that the doctors cannot control, a stent, and a J-tube that has been repeatedly leaking despite multiple replacements and surgeries making feeding difficult and the surrounding skin extremely irritated.
Her body is not responding and is beginning a breaking down process, and she doesn’t have too much longer.
It doesn’t help that I just had brain surgery removing a tumor that has been said to be benign but nevertheless has left me with double vision and unable to drive.
We have medical expenses living expenses, we will have funeral expenses plus a transition to life without her working.
Please help.
Please pray for Akiko 🙏
Recent Donations
Show:
Rio Mateo
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Love you bro, I’m sorry you have to go through this and I’ll be with you through the whole way. You’re have and always will be one of my day ones. Prayers for your moms, you/ your dad and your other family affected by this.

Trenton Hataye
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Daisy Mateo
$ 300.00 USD
20 minutes ago

EG
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Gigi Barajas
$ 50.00 USD
42 minutes ago

God bless you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Oj
$ 100.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Michelle Hernandez
$ 50.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Praying for your mom

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo