Columbia Mission Trip

I am going on a mission trip to Bagoda, Columbia through my church, Elevation STL and One Hope at the end of July. We will be working with children sharing the word of God. I have been nurturing babies and toddlers in our church nursery for over 10 years and I'm excited to share God with the children in Columbia. Your donation will help me finance my trip. I would appreciate anything you can help with.

OneHope is an international ministry that is changing lives by sharing Scripture with children and youth around the world.

Founded in 1987 by missionary Bob Hoskins and now led by his son. Rob, OneHope has a strategic plan to walk alongside the global Church to reach every young person in every nation with a relevant Gospel message by the year 2033, while laying the groundwork to reach future generations.