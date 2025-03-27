Supporting Pastors Lani & Kathy Janisse

Within the last year Pastor's Lani and Kathy have gone through great physical trials. She was diagnosed with cancer last year and in the middle of this she ended up in the hospital having a heart attack. Thankfully she came through that but had to undergo chemotherapy and other treatments for this rare cancer in her bile ducts. They didn't have much hope, but she is now cancer free. Between all the hospital bills, the chemo, and the very expensive drugs she is on that put them in a real pinch financially. Then in February of this year Lani had a major heart attack and ended up in the hospital for several weeks. We were not sure if he would make it, BUT God. He finally got out of the hospital last week, but now has constant care at his home. His wife is doing the 24/7 home care for him, but he also has multiple trips to rehab during the week. There is much healing that needs to happen but we continue to pray and believe for both of them to be totally restored. In the meantime, bills have piled up (credit cards, taxes, medical, fuel and electric) for them and we want to help them get free from this extra financial burden. As Pastor's they not only oversee the church, but the Community Center and the Daycare Center which serves a vital role in their community. They have faithfully and selflessly served in Vermont for over 40 years and blessed many people. Your donation would help alleviate financial stress and bring them encouragement they are not fighting this battle alone.