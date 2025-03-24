Help Wesley After the Loss of His Beloved Service

Wesley, a disabled veteran who bravely served our country, has just experienced an unimaginable loss. His loyal and loving service dog, Hero, passed away far too soon after a short illness. For years, Hero was more than just a dog—he was Wesley’s lifeline, providing invaluable support in countless ways. From assisting with mobility and retrieving dropped items to offering comfort during difficult moments, Hero was always by Wesley's side, helping him navigate daily life.





Hero was a full-access service dog, and the bond they shared was undeniable. Wesley, an active member of Working Dogs for Vets, relied on Hero not just as a working partner, but as a constant companion who brought strength, independence, and emotional support. Losing Hero has left a significant gap in Wesley’s life, both emotionally and practically.





In addition to the emotional toll, Wesley is now faced with the financial burden of paying off Hero’s veterinary bills from the final illness. These expenses have placed an unexpected strain on Wesley and his family during an already challenging time. While the family is committed to getting Wesley another service dog in the future, right now, we’re asking for your help to lift this heavy burden.





**How You Can Help:**





1. **Donate:** Your generous donation will help Wesley pay off the UGA veterinary bill for Hero’s care. Every contribution, big or small, will provide much-needed relief during this difficult time.

2. **Share:** Please share this campaign with your friends, family, and community to help us reach more people who may be willing to support Wesley.

3. **Pray & Send Support:** Wesley and his family appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and emotional support as they navigate the grief of losing Hero.





This is a time for us to come together and support Wesley, a hero in his own right. Let’s show him that we are here for him, just as Hero was there for him all those years. Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and willingness to help during this difficult time. Your kindness is deeply appreciated.