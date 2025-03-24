Goal:
KES 10,000,000
Raised:
KES 605
Campaign funds will be received by Benard Munyoki
Hello I am Benard hereby inviting all well wishers to our Children home support especially for children with dissablies. Your contribution is highly appreciated. Any amount is accepted, also gifts like clothes, phones, books, utensils, trips tokens and weekly visits are also accepted.Thank you.
Donation
