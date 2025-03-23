Help Bineshi Run Free Again





Bineshi, our beautiful Native American Indian Dog, has already endured more hardship than any dog should. Just over a year old, she came from a heartbreaking situation—born into poor breeding practices and suffering abuse that left her terrified of the world. A kind-hearted rescuer saved as many dogs as she could, and that’s how Bineshi found her way to us.





When she arrived, she was an emotional wreck. The smallest noise sent her cowering, and she had no idea what it meant to feel safe. But with patience, love, and the companionship of our family—including our four children, three other NAIDs, and two rescue dogs—Bineshi blossomed. She is now the sweetest, most loving dog who adores people, cats, and other dogs alike.





But just as she was learning to trust and enjoy life, we received devastating news. Bineshi suffers from severe hip dysplasia, and one of her hips is partially dislocated. We were heartbroken. After everything she’s been through, she now faces a life of pain and limited mobility.





There is hope—stem cell therapy and possibly surgery could give Bineshi the chance to run and play with her pack, pain-free. However, the cost of treatment is overwhelming, and we need help to give her the life she deserves.





We are reaching out to our community for support. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to giving Bineshi a future where she can move freely and without pain. If you can’t donate, sharing her story would mean the world to us.





Bineshi has fought so hard to heal emotionally. Now, she needs our help to heal physically. Please help us give her the happy, healthy life she was always meant to have.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.











