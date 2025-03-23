Dream job 'Slyter Creations'

Ever since I was a kid I've worked with my hands. My dad made sure my brother and I learned carpentry. Most of our house was built by us. When I grew up I had to hunker down and make money to provide for my family. But now in my 30s I've realized I have no personal legacy. My creativity stunted.

My wife and I both lost our jobs on the same day, twice now! My brother died from alcohol poisoning. Her father died. We got hit with 10k tax debt due to gov subsidies on our health care. Both cars broke down at the same time.

We just keep getting hit over and over again by life. Heck I have a herniated disc in my spine now and I can't afford to fix it. Nothing is working out for us and all I have now is a dream of maybe one day making wooden creations for people.

I hate begging but I have no idea what to do anymore. I'm applying for places but I can't help but feel like something else horrible is going to happen and stop me from any success. At this point I need to buy a shed and some tools. I have the rest but if I could just get those things and some wood I could actually get somewhere.

Please help.