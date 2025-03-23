Honduras Mission Trip 2025

Hello all! My name is Adam Aldridge and this year I get the amazing opportunity from my church to go on a mission trip to San Pedro Sula Honduras! While there my group gets the opportunity to work with an organization named "Anchor of Hope" a children's ministry that serves vulnerable children and families through many different opportunities which includes and orphanage (named Hope House), school (Hope Christian Academy), clean water distribution (Hope Fountain) and many more that God calls them to! During the trip, our group gets to help around the property, whether it's building certain items like picnic tables or swing sets, and we also get opportunities to share the Gospel to the community around them through vbs and through the Hope Fountain. This year we are going there from July 26th to August 2nd. To be able to go on this trip, the cost is $1,800, but not only does this goes towards my plane ticket, this also goes towards funds that will provide food for our group, tools we might need for the trip that we end up leaving there for them to use later on, and items that we pack up in bags to give to the community that gives them things they might need (including deodorant, soap, food items, etc.). Whatever donation you can give I would greatly appreciate and overall prayers for our group, this trip, and for Anchor of Hope are always needed. God bless!