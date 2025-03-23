Hi Everyone,

We are fundraising to add additional scenes for our short film, "The Paperboy Chronicles."

This scripted, award-winning, faith and family-based television series is based on my upbringing in the small town of Ojai, California during the 1970's-- when I became a paperboy for the (then) Star Free Press. I held this job, as a 10-year-old, from 1975 to 1979 for four consecutive years! And there is plenty of material to write about! It is my hope to not only get this television series produced but run it for five consecutive seasons. Will you help us push this across the finish line? Any amount would be greatly appreciated, and you will receive kudos in the ending credits.

We are fundraising $5,000.00 and anyone who donates the full amount will be rewarded with a walk-on scene in this episode. If you are wanting a tax break, (i.e. 501(c)3), private message me and we can make that happen. Thanks again for your prayers and support and may the good Lord richly bless you!