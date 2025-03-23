Supporting Toni Jo

Raised:
USD $500
On February 5th Toni Jo was diagnosed with Stage 3 Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Rectum. It is a rare form of skin cancer. The last 6 weeks have been a journey full of thankfulness and challenge! We have been blessed beyond what we could have ever imagined by our family & friends! As fast as this thing has moved over the last month we have been looking at conventional and non conventional methods for treatment. The journey forward seems daunting, but we serve a Big God. Any financial help would be greatly appreciated as any option is at a significant cost!
Many blessings and support. May God help and heal Toni Jo.
