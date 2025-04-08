Help Us Support Amy Mefford and Children

Please help us raise support for Amy and her children. Amy moved her children into a small home several months ago to separate her and the children from abuse. Amy homeschools her children and doesn’t currently have a job. She is facing mounting legal fees in divorce court and needs help to cover these fees. She has an amazing local community of support that has showed up repeatedly to help with their basic needs. This campaign is an attempt to extend her community of support. Any amount you can give will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider praying for Amy and her children. They face many challenges during this time and prayer is another meaningful way to support them. Thank you so much for your love and support, I know it will be received with much gratitude.



