Campaign Image

Help Us Support Amy Mefford and Children

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $435

Campaign created by Velda Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Amy Mefford

Help Us Support Amy Mefford and Children

Please help us raise support for Amy and her children. Amy moved her children into a small home several months ago to separate her and the children from abuse. Amy homeschools her children and doesn’t currently have a job. She is facing mounting legal fees in divorce court and needs help to cover these fees. She has an amazing local community of support that has showed up repeatedly to help with their basic needs. This campaign is an attempt to extend her community of support. Any amount you can give will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider praying for Amy and her children. They face many challenges during this time and prayer is another meaningful way to support them. Thank you so much for your love and support, I know it will be received with much gratitude.


Recent Donations
Show:
Randy Caley
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Dr Al is my friend, we are praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

Dawn Coffey
$ 60.00 USD
22 hours ago

I will be praying for you and your children.

Don Walker
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

I am a friend of Dr Al Sarno

Godfreys
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Continued prayers for an abundance of blessing for this family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you Amy 🙏🏻 I am a friend of Al Sarno

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Margaret Grayson
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless you

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo