Braylins Cheer Fund

Hi everyone!

Braylin has worked so hard and poured her heart into cheerleading. She’s passionate, dedicated, and always gives 110% to her team. After overcoming her nerves last year, she pushed herself and made the 8th-grade cheer team, judged by the Dallas Star Cheer team! This opportunity means the world to her, and we’re so proud of her growth and determination!

As you know, cheer comes with a lot of expenses, and this year’s cost is $800 plus monthly fees. We’re reaching out to family and close friends who have always supported Braylin to help her continue doing what she loves. Every little bit counts, and anything you’re able to give will go directly toward her cheer fund—covering uniforms, competition fees, and everything she needs to succeed this season.

Thank you for always being in her corner and encouraging her to chase her dreams! We appreciate your love and support more than you know. ❤️