Campaign Image

Supporting Katy's Family

Goal:

 USD $250

Raised:

 USD $290

Campaign created by Josh Schneider

Campaign funds will be received by Dylan Schneider

Supporting Katy's Family

One of our young sons has become hospitalized with respiratory issues. He's a fighter and hanging in there, and he will likely make a full recovery. However, the situation is putting immense strain on our family's finances and we would be so grateful if any friends could help us out in this difficult time. We will be in your debt. Prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Robert Miller
$ 200.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
7 days ago

You can do this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo