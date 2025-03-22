Supporting Katy's Family

Goal:
USD $250
Raised:
USD $290
Campaign funds will be received by Dylan Schneider
One of our young sons has become hospitalized with respiratory issues. He's a fighter and hanging in there, and he will likely make a full recovery. However, the situation is putting immense strain on our family's finances and we would be so grateful if any friends could help us out in this difficult time. We will be in your debt. Prayers!
