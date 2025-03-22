We are saddened to share that Lovita passed away unexpectedly. Her passing has come as a surprise to all who knew her, and final arrangements are currently being made. As friends, family, and loved ones begin to gather and offer their support, we want to provide an option for those who are considering how to contribute during this time.





In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help cover the cost of Lovita’s final expenses. These contributions will go directly toward the arrangements being made, and any support is appreciated. This request is intended as an alternative to sending flowers or other memorial items, and we hope it offers a meaningful way for those who wish to help.





Please join us as we gather to remember and celebrate her life:





Saturday, March 29, 2025

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

506 E Airline Dr, East Alton, IL 62024





A reception for the family will follow the memorial.





Thank you to everyone for your support, kind messages, and consideration.