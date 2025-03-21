Lifesaving Help For Christina





Hello! This is the story of my beautiful daughter Christina Marie, 38 years old. The oldest now of my 5 surviving children . She is a juvenile diabetic who is hard working, living independently , determined and very loving soul who loves her 2 sweet fur babies and helping others! On March 4th 2025 with only the LORDS intervention and a very special emergency doctor whom urgently reached out to a top heart surgeon, dropped everything to save her life that day!

She had a heart attack and what was waiting unseen was the “ widow maker”. He successfully removed all blockage and placed a stent in . Sadly due to recent cuts in February this year, she is now left uninsured and her place of employment offers nothing nor would for sick time for loss of income while recovering. She needs help for life saving medications for her heart, diabetes, cardiology appointments, cardiac rehabilitation, rent, car and essential living expenses ( as she is now can no longer afford her apartment she's currently in ) as well as medical bills.

I am coming to you with an humble heart asking for help. It’s not easy to do so but there’s no other choice. As a single mother on a fixed income due to an injury, I cannot financially help further so I am asking that you all please pray over and for her , share this campaign and donate if led to do so. I truly am not trying to pull at heart strings nor deceive anyone. I would be less than honest if I didn’t say….I’m terrified of losing her! I know in my heart that the person who led me here was just another intervention of the Holy Spirit!

Thank you so kindly for your prayers and generosity in advance.

May God keep you and bless you all the days of your life.



