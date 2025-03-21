Apoyo a la familia de John Support Johns family

Querida Familia y amigos,

Nos encontramos enfrentando una realidad y un nuevo camino sin nuestro hermano John Edison Giraldo que partió con el Señor el día Sábado 15 de Marzo de 2025.

John era el sustento económico para su esposa y sus hijos. Decidimos crear esta recaudación de fondos para ayudarlos a tener un espacio para enfrentar este duelo y aliviar un poco el camino incierto que les espera en el cual confiamos que Dios estará de su lado proveyendo de muchas maneras de las cuales una de ellas somos nosotros, sus hermanos en Cristo.

A los que lo conocieron John era un hombre de integridad, dedicado a su familia, y compartía el evangelio con las personas que pasaban por su camino.

Su familia está sorprendida con la pérdida repentina y desafortunadamente no están preparados para lo que está pasando en este momento. Se que con la ayuda de todos podemos aportar algo para por lo menos quitar un peso económico durante este duelo.

Mostrémosle nuestro soporte a Claudia y a su familia y ayudémosle a estabilizarse y a comenzar una vida nueva en la ausencia de su amado esposa John.

Lo que sea con lo que usted pueda ayudar, va a ser grandemente apreciado.

“La religión pura y sin mancha delante de Dios nuestro Padre es esta: atender a los huérfanos y a las viudas en sus aflicciones y conservarse limpio de la corrupción del mundo.” ‭‭Santiago‬ ‭1‬:‭27

“El alma generosa será prosperada; Y el que saciare, él también será saciado.” ‭‭Proverbios‬ ‭11‬:‭25

Dear Family and Friends,

We find ourselves facing a new reality and an unfamiliar path without our dear brother John Edison Giraldo, who went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

John was the sole provider for his wife and children. We have decided to create this fundraiser to help them have the space to grieve and to ease, even slightly, the uncertain road ahead. We trust that God will be by their side, providing in many ways—one of which is through us, their brothers and sisters in Christ.

For those who knew him, John was a man of integrity, devoted to his family, and passionate about sharing the Gospel with those who crossed his path.



His family is in deep shock over his sudden passing and, unfortunately, was not prepared for this difficult moment. I believe that with everyone’s support, we can contribute to relieving at least some of the financial burden during this time of mourning.

Lets show our support for Claudia and her family, helping them find stability as they begin a new chapter of life without their beloved husband and father, John.

Whatever you can give will be deeply appreciated.

““Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.” James 1:27

“A generous soul will be made rich, and he who waters will also be watered himself. Proverbs 11:25



