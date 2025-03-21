Help The Brown Family Recover After House Fire

Our house was badly damaged in a fire, and we are temporarily homeless.



My brother (Patrick Brown) and I live in a duplex house. He lives alone on one side. My wife and I live together on the other side. My Brother is losing his eyesight and was not able to know when his stove was on or off. He accidentally left it on and cause a kitchen fire. The volunteer fire department was able to save part of the house but both sides of it have been condemned.



Other than some food in our refrigerator, my wife and I did not lose a lot of our personal stuff. We are looking for a mobile home to move into and are having trouble with financing. $10,000 will be enough to pay the down payment and get a place to live. Currently we are sleeping on air beds in the storage room of a business that we operate.



My brother, Patrick Brown, has the more immediate need. He lost most of his furniture and all of his appliances. He needs a pod or other similar storage unit to place stuff he is able to recover from his side of the house. He also needs a camping trailer to live in for a few years until he is able to get a more substantial mobile home. It will take $10,000 for him to get what he needs. Currently he is sleeping on a little cot in our mother's house.