Funeral expenses for Mary Delores

Dear Friends and Family,





I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out during a difficult time for my family and me. As many of you know, we recently lost my beloved grandma, Mary D. Ricardo, who meant the world to us. My grandma always led an honest and noble life, filled with kindness and compassion. She was caring, generous, and loving, always putting others before herself.





Although she never shared it, My grandma always faced financial challenges throughout her life. Unfortunately, while my family was making funeral arrangements, it was made apparent that Mary’s life insurance policy was taken out in 2023. This means that the life insurance policy does not cover funeral expenses. Because of this, we are now faced with the burden of covering approximately $10,000 for her funeral, along with additional medical bills from her time in the hospital. This has been an incredibly overwhelming situation for us, both emotionally and financially.





If you are able to help, even a small contribution would make a significant difference in alleviating the financial strain on our family during this challenging time. Your support would mean so much to us as we honor her memory and lay her to rest.





Thank you for considering helping us during this tough time. We truly appreciate any assistance you can provide.





With gratitude,





Chris, Joey, and Amanda