Campaign Image

Help Karen pay for treatment

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Karen Giorgi

Campaign funds will be received by Karen Giorgi

Help Karen pay for treatment

My name is Karen. I was diagnosed with recurring ovarian cancer this past January. There are tumors all over my stomach and liver. I originally had ovarian cancer in 2016 and it was removed with a radical hysterectomy. Surgery this time isn’t an option and 2 oncologists have told me that this type of ovarian cancer doesn’t respond to chemotherapy. My original oncologist wanted to do immunotherapy but insurance said I had to do chemotherapy and radiation first before immunotherapy might be considered. While I was looking for another doctor I researched the heck out of what worked to get rid of cancer. I radically changed my diet, take lots of supplements, exercise, try to be less stressed and get 7-8 hours of sleep a night.  
 
I found a doctor who has a treatment that is very effective against cancer with 45 years of research and a proven track record. Unfortunately it’s very expensive and insurance won’t pay for it because it’s not chemo or radiation. It’s taking more months than I had anticipated and I’m needing help to continue paying for treatments.

I’m a widow, my husband passed away 3 1/2 years ago in the line of duty. We have 3 children. One of my children, Elijah, has autism and depends on me entirely for his care.  I’m praying and doing everything I can with God’s help to not let cancer take my life so that I can be here for many more years for Elijah.  

I was praying that treatment wouldn’t take so long and that I wouldn’t need to ask for help. I would be so very grateful for any help that I get to help pay for the treatments and for prayers!  Thank you!
Recent Donations
Show:
Patricia
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Karen, I remember all those years ago when you had three young children and welcomed me into your life and introduced me to Debra. We were all in San Antonio and both of our husbands were active duty - it seems like yesterday. God bless you and yours as you heal.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo