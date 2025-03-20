Help Karen pay for treatment

My name is Karen. I was diagnosed with recurring ovarian cancer this past January. There are tumors all over my stomach and liver. I originally had ovarian cancer in 2016 and it was removed with a radical hysterectomy. Surgery this time isn’t an option and 2 oncologists have told me that this type of ovarian cancer doesn’t respond to chemotherapy. My original oncologist wanted to do immunotherapy but insurance said I had to do chemotherapy and radiation first before immunotherapy might be considered. While I was looking for another doctor I researched the heck out of what worked to get rid of cancer. I radically changed my diet, take lots of supplements, exercise, try to be less stressed and get 7-8 hours of sleep a night.

I found a doctor who has a treatment that is very effective against cancer with 45 years of research and a proven track record. Unfortunately it’s very expensive and insurance won’t pay for it because it’s not chemo or radiation. It’s taking more months than I had anticipated and I’m needing help to continue paying for treatments.





I’m a widow, my husband passed away 3 1/2 years ago in the line of duty. We have 3 children. One of my children, Elijah, has autism and depends on me entirely for his care. I’m praying and doing everything I can with God’s help to not let cancer take my life so that I can be here for many more years for Elijah.





I was praying that treatment wouldn’t take so long and that I wouldn’t need to ask for help. I would be so very grateful for any help that I get to help pay for the treatments and for prayers! Thank you!