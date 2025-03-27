From Darkness to Light: A Redemption Print

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story. The title of this book comes from a true encounter during my darkest moment. There was a time when I felt utterly lost and life had become unbearable. In that dark emptiness, I encountered the purest love—God's love. It was an overwhelming, life-transforming embrace that not only pulled me from despair but also filled my soul with new life and purpose. Today, I invite others to walk that path with me through my book, "Originally, a Suicide Letter".

This book is more than a testimony of my own redemption; it is an unfiltered compilation of stories from others I encountered along the journey—individuals who, like me, found hope when they had none. It stands as a testament to the healing power of God's loving mercy. These are the voices of those who once felt broken and defeated but were given the strength to rise again.

Why I Need Your Support

Publishing this book is both a spiritual and financial endeavor. The funds we raise together will be dedicated to covering the editing and printing costs. By printing this book, I aim to:

Inspire hope: Bring the life-changing stories of redemption to readers who may be struggling with their own battles.

Create a community: Unite individuals who have experienced God’s love and extend that embrace to others in need.

Spark Transformation: Encourage those feeling isolated in their pain to believe that renewal and purpose are possible.

You Financial Support Will Cover:

Professional editing, including professional language translation/correction services and I intend to release the book in both English and Spanish, aiming for it to reach more people.

Cover design

ISBN

Printing costs

Ways to help:

Any amount that you can donate makes an impact.

Pray for this book to reach those who need it most

Share this campaign to help reach more people.

Thank you so much. God bless you all!

“He redeems your life from the pit” Psalm 103:4



