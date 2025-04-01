Supporting Daniel Weber Eagle Project

I'm Daniel Weber, Life Scout for BSA Troop 251, currently working on my Eagle Scout project. I've been in scouting all my life, working to getting this achievement which I can take with me for the rest of it. I'm working with Christ The Redeemer Church in Atco, NJ, which I have also been a part of for my entire life. I'll be working in their garden, patching up the land and adding much needed lights. However, high voltage lighting doesn't come cheap, which is why I need to raise funds for the project. It's a lot, and every contribution will be going towards the project. Thank you all for your time and help.