Helping Tim

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Tim Blackburn
“God’s breathing out so I can breathe in.”
A young friend of ours, Tim Blackburn, (age 30) got into trouble some years ago with drugs, spiraling downward until his rock bottom was laying on a bunk in jail realizing he could “stay busy dying” or “get busy living”. A switch was turned on that day. God graced his life and began to pull him out of a long term depression and dependence on drugs.
Hope was set in. “God put some kind of drive in me.”
Now he could use a boost from us. He has a final payment to his attorney of $2000 due by May. Join us in helping ease some of the financial stress as he prepares for a new job he’s in training for, and continues becoming the man God has shown him to be.
Thank you, and bless you.
Prayers for a new beginning for this beautiful boy!
Stay focused Tim! Congratulations on the changes!
Good Luck Tim!!
