Help feed and School the poor

Goal:

 KES 10,000,000

Raised:

 KES 602

Campaign created by Camilla Brinsonwalller

Campaign funds will be received by eugine Wesonga

I am the eldest among five and having issue raising my fee and that of my siblings, I have had to differ semester several times, I cant afford food for both myself and siblings sometimes I think of giving up but am just trynna live to see the next day

