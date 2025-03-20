Help Bring Bryian Home Support His Fight for Just





Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,





I’m reaching out to you with a heavy heart to share the story of my best friend’s husband, Bryian Prados, who has been falsely arrested and wrongfully accused of attempted homicide in Salinas, California. This devastating mistake has turned their world upside down, and now we need your help to bring Bryian home.





It all started on March 17,2025 when Bryian was suddenly arrested by the Salinas Police Department, wrongfully identified as a suspect in a crime he had no involvement in. Despite no criminal record, no connection to the incident, and no evidence tying him to the crime, he was taken into custody and charged. On top of that, he has been placed with a staggering $1,000,000 bond, keeping him behind bars despite his innocence.





Bryian is a loving husband, father, and friend, and his family is devastated. His wife, [Best Friend’s Name], and their children are living in fear and uncertainty, unable to understand how this has happened. They need him home.





We are asking for your help to cover the mounting legal costs, the bail, and the financial strain caused by this wrongful arrest. Your support will make it possible for Bryian to come home to his family and help clear his name.





What We Need:

Legal fees: to secure a defense attorney who will fight for Bryian's innocence.

Bail bond: to help post the $1,000,000 bond that has kept Bryian behind bars.

Living expenses: to support his family during this difficult time.





How You Can Help:





Donate: Every dollar counts. Your generosity will go directly toward bringing Bryian home.

Share: Help us spread the word by sharing this campaign with your networks.

Prayers and Support: Words of encouragement and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly tough time.





Bryian does not deserve to be in this position. He is a man who would never hurt anyone, and his family needs him home. Please help us bring Bryian home and clear his name.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Ray Patterson













Help Bring Bryian Home: Support His Fight for Justice