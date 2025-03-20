For Baby McDonald

Sometimes God gives us big crosses to train us to carry bigger ones. Sometimes He gives us big crosses to teach us that we can't always carry them alone. It's humbling to admit we need help - to reach the end of our power to fight, but to see the fight is not yet won. Dear friends, that is where my family stands right now.

My wife and I recently discovered that our sixth child, a baby girl (due in July), has myelomeningocele, the most severe form of spina bifida. Essentially, the baby's spine didn't develop properly in the earliest days of pregnancy, leaving the spinal cord and nerves open and exposed to ongoing damage in the womb. In our baby's case, brain development is also affected. Children born with this condition face tremendous health challenges from the beginning. I'll spare you a list, but our conversations with specialists in the past week have been very difficult to take. Our little girl's first days will look very different than we ever would have imagined. Sometimes the face of God is hard to recognize!

The months leading up to delivery will also be challenging. Next week we're heading to Cincinnati to be evaluated for a prenatal spinal repair surgery. Please pray that she qualifies! If she does, doctors will put the baby's spinal cord back inside her body and seal up her back so it isn't damaged more during her remaining months in the womb. While the long-term outlook for the baby is more promising with the surgery, it will be rough on my wife. She and the baby will need to stay in that area to recover till delivery; the rest of us will be traveling back and forth from Virginia as work and other obligations allow.

Many people have asked how they can help. First and foremost, pray! Pray for the baby, her doctors, and us. Pray that she be healed. Pray that God will show us all the path forward and give us the strength to walk it.

For those who are moved to contribute in a very practical way, please consider donating here. We face quite a few financial challenges at this point: a lot of unexpected travel, child care, loss of income, special resources for my wife and the baby, and countless unknowns. Our largest and most important expense, though, is a home to bring our baby girl to on the other end of all of this. We have been renting a house for five years, but the owners need to sell it. We would love to buy it; it's near our church, work, friends, doctors, and other such things we will need at hand when the baby comes home. However, the market where we live is not kind to those of us trying to support families on a teaching salary (or two). There is a $75,000 gap between what I can afford and what the owners need to sell it to us. Clearly that's a big number, but the difference that would make for us at this point is many times that. We are immensely grateful for any help you can offer!

May God reward you all for your prayers and support!