Supporting Elaine Gonzalez

Elaine is raising her two boys as a single mom. She has made the choice to work from her home so that she can homeschool Daniel and Andres and guide them as they grow up. It has been quite challenging for her, but she has managed to keep things going.

Unfortunately, over the years, Elaine has not had the cushion in her budget to keep up with the maintenance of her house. It is now in a condition of disrepair. Because of leaks in the roof and poor drainage, the structure has suffered much damage.

We would like to come alongside Elaine and help her with the most urgent repairs before the start of the rainy season. These include the repair and sealing of her roof, installing new gutters, repair and replacement of the eaves under the roof, repair of all exterior cracks and pealing plaster, painting of the exterior of the home and replacement of a rotted door.

The cost of the repairs is about $4,320. Our fundraising goal is $5000. Extra money raised will go to Elaine to use for needed interior repairs or to meet other needs. Any gift that you can give will go far in making a difference for this precious family.

Please prayerfully consider how you can help Elaine and her boys, and consider sharing this with your friends and church family. Thank you!

Pure and undefiled religion before God the Father is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself unstained from the world. James 1:27