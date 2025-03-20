Devastating Family Fire

This afternoon 3/19/2025 My brothers house burnt completely. He and his wife have been married 8 years and have put everything into their home since they have been married. They have two Children Eight and Six who lost all clothes, toys and belongings. My brother and his wife also lost everything. If it didn't get burnt or smoke damage it recieved water damage. The fire started from a neighbor burning leaves on a day we had a county wide burn ban. The wind caused the fire to quickly get out of hand and the neighbor had left the area and was not able to see the fire out of hand. They were paying for the home by paying our parents which have insurance on the home, but no renters insurance on the contents. This is the purpose for the fundraiser. To replace the contents to the best of their ability. So many sentimental items are destroyed which have no monetary value, but with your generosity and love they hope to replace the things needed. I know this is my brother but there is no one more deserving of charity. He is a good, Godly man that raises his children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Thank you for reading, caring and most of all for any donation given. If you can't donate please share. Also, please pray they can navigate this tragedy, trial with the grace and mercy of our Lord.