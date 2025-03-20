Caring for Annalise

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,119
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Hannan
In December of 2024, Adam and Christina, a couple in our church small group, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Their daughter, Annalise, was born with some extra challenges. She has a genetic condition that is extremely rare (less than 50 cases reported) that causes low muscle-tone, and an inability to swallow, cough, or cry. That, of course, makes nutrition and respiration difficult, so she now has a g-tube (feeding tube) and a trach (breathing tube).
Despite these challenges, she makes up for it with the most beautiful eyes in Kansas City! She’s unable to use her voice, so I’m guessing she won’t talk on the radio like her dad does. But, she uses her eyes to communicate, and they tell everyone loud and clear that she’s experiencing JOY! She looks peaceful when she’s held by her mom, and when she hears her dad’s voice she knows it’s time to play! They are choosing to view every day as a miracle, as a gift, and as another opportunity to let her know that she is loved!
As Annalise gets closer to being able to go home from the hospital, she will require some special equipment, as well as some home nursing care. It is my goal with this fundraiser to provide the funds to help cover medical costs, potential equipment and supplies, and if at all possible to help them get into a home that will better serve Annalise's needs.
Your support would mean so much to baby Annalise and her family, both financially and through your prayers. You can donate through this website, leave a comment of support, or donate directly to the family's PayPal
Carpe, you sent flowers to my dad’s funeral a few years back. Something I’ll always appreciate. I hope this donation helps Annalise and her family, if only in the smallest way.
Prayers and blessings
Wishing Annalise and your family strength, hope, and love. You’re in Betsy’s and I thoughts and prayers.
Praying for sweet Annalise and her family.
God bless sweet Annalise. CarpeDonktum has given so much to us I am happy to support a friend of his.
Keeping your family in my prayers
God bless Annalise
Friend of Rebecca Brooks and part of the Lighthouse Prayer Warriors. We will continue to pray for precious Annalise and her family. Our God is able.
We’ve been praying for Annalise and the rest of the Hannan family daily since her birth and will continue to do so. May God greatly multiply every gift given in this campaign!
God bless your family
Prayers for this baby
May God watch over Annalise and her parents
From another fam in your small group. We appreciate you guys and the continual faith you show. ❤️ 🙏
