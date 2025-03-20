Caring for Annalise

In December of 2024, Adam and Christina, a couple in our church small group, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Their daughter, Annalise, was born with some extra challenges. She has a genetic condition that is extremely rare (less than 50 cases reported) that causes low muscle-tone, and an inability to swallow, cough, or cry. That, of course, makes nutrition and respiration difficult, so she now has a g-tube (feeding tube) and a trach (breathing tube).

Despite these challenges, she makes up for it with the most beautiful eyes in Kansas City! She’s unable to use her voice, so I’m guessing she won’t talk on the radio like her dad does. But, she uses her eyes to communicate, and they tell everyone loud and clear that she’s experiencing JOY! She looks peaceful when she’s held by her mom, and when she hears her dad’s voice she knows it’s time to play! They are choosing to view every day as a miracle, as a gift, and as another opportunity to let her know that she is loved!



As Annalise gets closer to being able to go home from the hospital, she will require some special equipment, as well as some home nursing care. It is my goal with this fundraiser to provide the funds to help cover medical costs, potential equipment and supplies, and if at all possible to help them get into a home that will better serve Annalise's needs.

Your support would mean so much to baby Annalise and her family, both financially and through your prayers. You can donate through this website, leave a comment of support, or donate directly to the family's PayPal