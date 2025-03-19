Help Send Me To Serve! Kenya 2025 Mission Trip

Hey! My name’s Ethan Hughes, and I’m a born-again Christian. :) I recently found my home at St. Mark DC, a loving Coptic Orthodox church, and for the past eight months, I’ve been growing in my relationship with God—going to Bible studies, morning services, retreats, and much more.

Recently, they announced an opportunity for 19 college students and 19 grad students to go on a mission trip to Kenya. As soon as I heard about it, I felt called to go. I’ve been attending the prep classes, learning what we’ll be doing, how to sing songs in their language, and getting ready to serve.

I’m looking to raise money to cover the cost of the flight and stay. The booking deadline is April 2nd. a flight across the world is really expensive but I’m doing everything I can to make it happen. This past year, God completely turned my life around, and now I want to serve and help others the same way I was helped.





If you want to know more, I have all the info or if you can share this to anyone you think could help that would be very much appreciated —just let me know! I really appreciate any support or consideration.

Email: Ethancolehughes@gmail.com

832-696-6035

Mark 16:15 – “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” God Bless!