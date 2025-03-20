Support Baby Miles

We are so excited to welcome baby Miles into the family! We prayed so hard for this little miracle and we can't wait to see the warrior God raises him up to be. But little fella came a bit too early and will be in the NICU for about a month. Leading up to his emergency induction, Leah had to stay in the hospital for many days. We are so grateful that our prayers were answered and both mama and baby are strong and healing. However, the hospital stay and the long time in the NICU is racking up a very high bill for Jonathan and Leah. They are just a young couple and can use all the help they can get as finances are tight. Would you consider blessing this family during this challenging season?