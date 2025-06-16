Mortgage free home

We are Linda and Gary Mons.Our twin daughters Diane and Terry had been estranged from us many years.

Linda was very faithful in trying to keep in touch thru christmas https://birthday cards whenever we had an address. With God's providence we reconected with Terry.She had come back to the Lord .Sadly she died

in December 2022. We were able to find Diane and she came to Terry's service That was the first time we had seen Diane in 10 years.With God's grace we started to rebuild our relationship.We learned that Diane was living in an old 28 ft camper, and she had Aids.After much prayer, we where able to purchase a moble home in Zachary ,La using up all our savings.Diane does work but she can't make much money or she will lose her Medicaid.We are paying the mortgage and she contributes what she can.We have modest income and this is stressing our resources. At 75 years old ,we may not live to pay mortage off.Praise God Diane has also come back to the lord. Having a home of her own has had a profound effect on Diane, emotionally ,spiritually ,physically. And knowing that she is loved. Our desire is to give title to this property to her. We determined that whatever was in the past is over. We are starting anew with God's help.Our God is in the redemption business Praise His Holy Name.

We are members of First Baptist Church ,Covington,La