Help Support Ashlee in Getting Explant Surgery

I am helping to organize this fundraiser for my dear friend Ashlee who deeply needs our support! She has been suffering silently for many years now with her breast implants which have proven to be extremely toxic. Her body is shutting down and she needs to get an explant surgery so that she can reclaim her health, and ultimately, her life. By supporting her journey you are also helping to spread more awareness around a very taboo topic that isn't talked about nearly as much as it should be in the medical world, and just in general. Here is a very personal note from Ashlee:

A silent struggle—

I have struggled to manage all this on my own for far too long- “I feel like I am slowing losing myself & my health, but every doctor is telling me I’m fine.”

My journey started when I made the decision to get breast implants (2 different sets) at the time I was struggling with zero self love & confidence which lead me to the place I am today. I love myself and I am ready to take my health back!

Looking back I wish I had been provided information & informed consent regarding the effects that breast implants may have on one’s body. I was completely unaware that implants could affect my immune system, nervous system & endocrine system, causing them to be extremely dysfunctional. Because of this lack of knowledge it has cost me my health. It is regrettable that I did not have this critical information at the time of my decision to get breast implants, however, putting those thoughts aside, it is imperative that I remove the silicone implants so that I can fully heal & regain my health.

It makes me very sad that both my daughters have witnessed me struggle with so many health issues over the last few years. It has been hard for them to come to terms that I am no longer the cheerful & active mom that I once was. If anything, this has brought awareness to them & hopefully this will reach any other girl/woman who has or is deciding to get implants. PLEASE do your research, the information is NOW out there & many woman are speaking up about it.



I have found a doctor who specializes in explant surgery, however, he is located in Florida and the cost is well outside my budget. Dr. Rankin is a skilled & dedicated doctor who specializes in only explants. He is well known in the explant field. With me not being able to work much due to this illness I have decided to come to you, friends, family & community, for support. I want to be clear that my explant surgery will NOT include any cosmetic work of any kind. The amount I am asking for is strictly for surgery & travel expenses only.



Thank you for your kindness, your support & most of all, your understanding. It has taken me an enormous amount of courage to share my story, so I appreciate any amount & your support.



If you would like more information on Dr. Rankin or BII, please visit the links below:



www.breastimplantillness.com



www.healingbreastimplantillness.com

davidrankinmd.com