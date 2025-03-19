Suddenly A Young Widow

Caitlin Teague, 26 and Cody Gagliardo , 32 met in 2021 and married in 2024 (married a total of two months). They had purchased a home and settled into Lamont, a small town in the wheat fields of Eastern Washington.

Christmas night of 2024 Cody passed away in his sleep from complications from pneumonia. Caitlin was without a spouse and had lost his supportive income. There was no life insurance and the sudden shock of his loss led her into a deep depression. She has been trying to find her way out of the darkness while grieving the loss of the love of her life.

Not only had she and Cody become Christians within the short timeframe of a marriage, honeymoon, and building a life together, they had made an eternal commitment in marriage, an example to us all of what doing things correctly exemplifies.

Caitlin's parents and her church community rallied to her side; her parents moved in to try to help her in any way possible. Her stepfather, Chris, helped do critical repairs to the home since he was a remodeling contractor.

Having spoken candidly with her parents, they revealed that she was four house payments behind. Each monthly payment has been for $1800.00/month; today she received a foreclosure notice.

Folks, this scenario could be you....any one of us. A car accident, sudden sickness, or job loss could catapult a person into emergency need and despair.

I ask you to consider helping her, since she cannot at this time self-rescue. Please give to this young widow of 26. Give from your needs, not your wants. Bless her as Jesus has blessed you in your lifetime....and still will...should we choose to rely on Him.

The Bible teaches us to take care of orphans and widows. Now is the chance to make a difference.

Thank you. Please pass this on to friends and family by e-mail and text messages.