Supporting Luke and Darla and Baby Julia

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Please Help !!!
A new family being forced out of a family home. Luke,Darla and Baby Julia Murray are being forced out of their Grandparents home by their Aunt (Terry) and Uncle (John)and Greg Murray. Along with State Rep.Jeffrey Truco ,(lawyer)
With very little warning and no just cause .
Friends we have all been there starting out. Help out this newly married couple and beautiful baby granddaughter of "Joanzie" and Jack.
There is a bigger family here to help you.
