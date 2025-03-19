Supporting Rebecca Humbert: A Calling to Give

God has continually reminded me that to whom much is given, much is required (Luke 12:48).

Rebecca Humbert has spent over 30 years as a devoted Christian educator, pouring her heart into shaping the next generation of Jesus followers. Her unwavering commitment to the Lord and to instilling faith and knowledge in young minds has left a lasting impact on countless lives. Now, as she faces the battle against cancer, I feel called to support her in the same way she has faithfully served others. Every dollar raised will go directly toward easing the financial burden of her treatment, allowing Rebecca and her family to focus on what truly matters—her healing, her faith, and the God who has sustained her through every season.





Rebecca reminds all of us teachers what really matters when she says, "At the end of my life, my deepest desire is to hear God say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'" I invite you to be part of this mission—to bless Rebecca in her time of need, to give where God has given abundantly, and to be the hands and feet of Christ. Your generosity will make a real difference, and together, we can lift up our sister in Christ with love, prayer, and support.