Supporting the Tom Young Family

Tom and Sandi Young have recently experienced catastrophic damage from malfunctioning plumbing buried under the slab foundation of their house. The resulting flooding damaged flooring, walls, and furniture. To solve the problem and comply with city code, plumbers had to replace the sewer line below by digging holes in the floors and creating tunnels under the foundation. Because the home had prior work to correct and stabilize the foundation, the foundation company was consulted. They found that the repair work required many more piers to be placed under the foundation. In turn, this required more tunneling. The cost of all this work ($47,000) was not covered by insurance.

Home insurance will pay only a depreciated value for the restoration of the house above the foundation, leaving a large cost gap to be paid out of pocket. Including the plumbing and foundation work, the total unreimbursed debt now totals $51,000. With a long-term loan and two credit cards, the Youngs have paid the total and some of the repairs have been done. But the repayments are nearly impossible for them. The family is now hoping for help to cover the credit card debt of $25,000. The interest rate on credit card debt is horrendous.

Like many elderly couples, the Youngs through careful money management have managed to live on their Social Security income and a small pension. To pay for other expensive repairs and obligations they have relied on a reverse mortgage, but are at the limit of what they can borrow so have had to add a huge amount to credit card debt. Although now living their ninth decade, the Youngs hope and pray to live long enough to repay their debts. Still, they are trusting in God and are not anxious about the outcome. They know that what would be doubtful for them is certain when their Lord is involved.

Friends and family are now asking others to join us in blessing this deserving couple by paying off the credit card debt so they can live out their years without that crushing load.



