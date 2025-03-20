Teenstreet 2025

Hi! My name is Danika, and I have the wonderful opportunity of going to a teen conference called teen street! I went to this conference last year and it was a truly amazing experience! My favorite part of the conference was seeing teens from all different nations worship the Lord! All of that being said I would really appreciate all of your support. You can support me by, first and most importantly, praying over me and everyone who is going to Teenstreet. Specifically, that we would be safe and that we would have an incredible encounter with the Lord while we are there. Second, if you feel called to donate please do so!! This would be of great support to me!