Campaign Image

Teenstreet 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $295

Campaign created by Danika Jasso

Teenstreet 2025

Hi! My name is Danika, and I have the wonderful opportunity of going to a teen conference called teen street! I went to this conference last year and it was a truly amazing experience! My favorite part of the conference was seeing teens from all different nations worship the Lord! All of that being said I would really appreciate all of your support. You can support me by, first and most importantly, praying over me and everyone who is going to Teenstreet. Specifically, that we would be safe and that we would have an incredible encounter with the Lord while we are there. Second, if you feel called to donate please do so!! This would be of great support to me! 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Shashack family
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo