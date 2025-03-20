Supporting Barb!!!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Barb has just started treatment to beat breast cancer. Any donation to help make this process a little easier for her is much appreciated.
We all love Barb and just want her to know she is not a lone throughout this journey
Praying daily for you! Love you!
You got this…. Keep fighting
Praying daily for you Barb
