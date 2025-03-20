Campaign Image

Supporting Barb!!!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Margaret Cropper

Supporting Barb!!!

Barb has just started treatment to beat breast cancer. Any donation to help make this process a little easier for her is much appreciated. 

We all love Barb and just want her to know she is not a lone throughout this journey


Recent Donations
Show:
Heather
$ 25.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Praying daily for you! Love you!

Rebecca Foster
$ 50.00 USD
54 minutes ago

You got this…. Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying daily for you Barb

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo